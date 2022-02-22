Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) Is Down -1.38%, As Bears Mark A Loss

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) has a beta value of 3.21 and has seen 2.37 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.96B, closed the recent trade at $4.22 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -1.38% during that session. The KOS stock price is -20.62% off its 52-week high price of $5.09 and 57.35% above the 52-week low of $1.80. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 10.5 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 10.08 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.2.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) trade information

Sporting -1.38% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the KOS stock price touched $4.22 or saw a rise of 5.38%. Year-to-date, Kosmos Energy Ltd. shares have moved 23.70%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.93%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) have changed -2.51%. Short interest in the company has seen 21.79 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.38.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.87, which means that the shares’ value could jump 28.11% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $3.71 while the price target rests at a high of $8.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -89.57% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 12.09% from the levels at last check today.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Kosmos Energy Ltd. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 116.16% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 68.75%, compared to 68.80% for the industry.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $506.85 million for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -41.00% over the past 5 years.

KOS Dividends

Kosmos Energy Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 21 and February 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.37% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 77.94% with a share float percentage of 80.66%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kosmos Energy Ltd. having a total of 235 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 39.65 million shares worth more than $117.37 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, FMR, LLC held 8.77% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 39.35 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $116.48 million and represent 8.71% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are GMO Resources Fund and Fidelity Series Large Cap Stock Fund. As of Aug 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.97% shares in the company for having 22.47 million shares of worth $53.02 million while later fund manager owns 13.0 million shares of worth $46.81 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.88% of company’s outstanding stock.