Katapult Holdings Inc. (KPLT) Has A Bright Growth Prospects For 2022

Katapult Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) has seen 1.01 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $213.51M, closed the last trade at $2.14 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -2.28% during that session. The KPLT stock price is -730.37% off its 52-week high price of $17.77 and 3.74% above the 52-week low of $2.06. The 3-month trading volume is 2.08 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Katapult Holdings Inc. (KPLT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.06.

Katapult Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) trade information

Sporting -2.28% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the KPLT stock price touched $2.14 or saw a rise of 10.08%. Year-to-date, Katapult Holdings Inc. shares have moved -36.50%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.31%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Katapult Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) have changed -18.63%.

Katapult Holdings Inc. (KPLT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -32.70% over the past 6 months, compared to 12.60% for the industry.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $72.59 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $75.95 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

KPLT Dividends

Katapult Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Katapult Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 42.09% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 33.91% with a share float percentage of 58.55%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Katapult Holdings Inc. having a total of 81 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Tiger Global Management, LLC with over 5.0 million shares worth more than $27.15 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Tiger Global Management, LLC held 5.13% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Iridian Asset Management LLC, with the holding of over 2.63 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $14.27 million and represent 2.70% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.59% shares in the company for having 1.55 million shares of worth $8.4 million while later fund manager owns 0.73 million shares of worth $3.96 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.75% of company’s outstanding stock.