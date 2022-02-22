IonQ Inc. (IONQ) Forecasts And Estimates For The Near Future

IonQ Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) has seen 3.16 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.98B, closed the last trade at $14.68 per share which meant it lost -$0.8 on the day or -5.17% during that session. The IONQ stock price is -144.55% off its 52-week high price of $35.90 and 51.84% above the 52-week low of $7.07. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.94 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.67 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that IonQ Inc. (IONQ) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.09.

IonQ Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) trade information

Sporting -5.17% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the IONQ stock price touched $14.68 or saw a rise of 16.87%. Year-to-date, IonQ Inc. shares have moved -12.10%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of IonQ Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) have changed 25.26%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.56 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.64.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $23.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 36.17% from current levels. The projected low price target is $20.00 while the price target rests at a high of $26.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -77.11% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -36.24% from current levels.

IonQ Inc. (IONQ) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 46.95% over the past 6 months.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.14 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.16 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

IONQ Dividends

IonQ Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

IonQ Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 23.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 28.96% with a share float percentage of 38.01%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with IonQ Inc. having a total of 67 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 8.14 million shares worth more than $84.63 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, FMR, LLC held 4.23% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Levin Capital Strategies, LP, with the holding of over 2.0 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $20.8 million and represent 1.04% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Convertible Securities Fund and Franklin K2 Alternative Strategies Fd. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.22% shares in the company for having 0.42 million shares of worth $6.33 million while later fund manager owns 12989.0 shares of worth $0.13 million as of Aug 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.