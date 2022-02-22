Investor Confidence Shakens After Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (NASDAQ: KAVL) Share Prices Loss -$0.49

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL) has a beta value of 2.78 and has seen 11.21 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $88.91M, closed the last trade at $2.45 per share which meant it lost -$0.49 on the day or -16.67% during that session. The KAVL stock price is -1413.47% off its 52-week high price of $37.08 and 78.78% above the 52-week low of $0.52. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 43.6 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.84 million shares.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL) trade information

Sporting -16.67% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the KAVL stock price touched $2.45 or saw a rise of 28.99%. Year-to-date, Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. shares have moved 228.73%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.38%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL) have changed 245.36%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.21 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.42.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (KAVL) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -57.69% over the past 6 months.

KAVL Dividends

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 60.29% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.05% with a share float percentage of 5.17%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. having a total of 11 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are CVI Holdings, LLC with over 0.23 million shares worth more than $0.31 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, CVI Holdings, LLC held 0.97% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, with the holding of over 0.18 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.25 million and represent 0.78% of shares outstanding.