Investor Confidence Shakens After HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ: HEXO) Share Prices Loss -$0.02

HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) has a beta value of 1.98 and has seen 1.5 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $285.25M, closed the recent trade at $0.58 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -3.57% during that session. The HEXO stock price is -1365.52% off its 52-week high price of $8.50 and 20.69% above the 52-week low of $0.46. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.55 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.90 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that HEXO Corp. (HEXO) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.30. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.08.

HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) trade information

Sporting -3.57% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the HEXO stock price touched $0.58 or saw a rise of 15.02%. Year-to-date, HEXO Corp. shares have moved -14.66%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -16.81%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) have changed 5.69%. Short interest in the company has seen 37.46 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.07.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $0.76, which means that the shares’ value could jump 23.68% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $0.53 while the price target rests at a high of $1.03. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -77.59% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 8.62% from the levels at last check today.

HEXO Corp. (HEXO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that HEXO Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -74.30% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 13.33%, compared to 12.10% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 98.50%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $49.33 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $51.11 million for the next quarter concluding in Apr 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -21.40% over the past 5 years.

HEXO Dividends

HEXO Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 16 and March 21 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.51% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 15.83% with a share float percentage of 16.41%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with HEXO Corp. having a total of 135 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ETF Managers Group, LLC with over 13.22 million shares worth more than $24.32 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, ETF Managers Group, LLC held 3.62% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 5.35 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $9.85 million and represent 1.46% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 6.69% shares in the company for having 24.46 million shares of worth $27.15 million while later fund manager owns 3.75 million shares of worth $4.16 million as of Nov 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.03% of company’s outstanding stock.