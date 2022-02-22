Investor Confidence Dwindles After Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ: DTSS) Shares Gain By About 0.33

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) has a beta value of 0.20 and has seen 1.51 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $47.61M, closed the last trade at $2.30 per share which meant it gained $0.33 on the day or 17.05% during that session. The DTSS stock price is -197.39% off its 52-week high price of $6.84 and 53.48% above the 52-week low of $1.07. The 3-month trading volume is 202.98K shares.

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) trade information

Sporting 17.05% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the DTSS stock price touched $2.30 or saw a rise of 8.0%. Year-to-date, Datasea Inc. shares have moved 47.44%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 41.98%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) have changed 88.52%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.50, which means that the shares’ value could drop -53.33% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.50 while the price target rests at a high of $1.50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is 34.78% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 34.78% from current levels.

Datasea Inc. (DTSS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Datasea Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 22.99% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 18.18%, compared to 11.60% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -23.10% over the past 5 years.

DTSS Dividends

Datasea Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on September 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 62.84% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.22% with a share float percentage of 0.60%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Datasea Inc. having a total of 4 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Citadel Advisors LLC with over 23008.0 shares worth more than $48546.0. As of Sep 29, 2021, Citadel Advisors LLC held 0.11% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Two Sigma Securities, LLC, with the holding of over 15633.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $32985.0 and represent 0.07% of shares outstanding.