Informatica Inc. (INFA) Is Becoming Less Appealing To Investors After A 0.84% Rise

Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA) has seen 1.57 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.52B, closed the last trade at $20.35 per share which meant it gained $0.17 on the day or 0.84% during that session. The INFA stock price is -97.2% off its 52-week high price of $40.13 and 7.22% above the 52-week low of $18.88. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.2 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 708.42K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Informatica Inc. (INFA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.21.

Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA) trade information

Sporting 0.84% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the INFA stock price touched $20.35 or saw a rise of 28.12%. Year-to-date, Informatica Inc. shares have moved -44.97%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -20.94%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA) have changed -23.06%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.24 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.98.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $37.83, which means that the shares’ value could jump 46.21% from current levels. The projected low price target is $32.00 while the price target rests at a high of $46.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -126.04% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -57.25% from current levels.

Informatica Inc. (INFA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Informatica Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $396.41 million for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $362.32 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 8.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.73%.

INFA Dividends

Informatica Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 30 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 55.25% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 35.10% with a share float percentage of 78.43%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Informatica Inc. having a total of 14 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. with over 1.36 million shares worth more than $40.41 million. As of Oct 30, 2021, Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. held 0.58% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Hartford Mid Cap Fund, with the holding of over 1.23 million shares as of Oct 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $36.43 million and represent 0.52% of shares outstanding.