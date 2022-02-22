How Is ToughBuilt Industries Inc.(NASDAQ: TBLT) Is Expected To Perform In The Next Few Months?

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) has seen 11.08 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $20.44M, closed the last trade at $0.17 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 5.48% during that session. The TBLT stock price is -752.94% off its 52-week high price of $1.45 and 11.76% above the 52-week low of $0.15. The 3-month trading volume is 3.00 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.04.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) trade information

Sporting 5.48% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the TBLT stock price touched $0.17 or saw a rise of 37.04%. Year-to-date, ToughBuilt Industries Inc. shares have moved -54.11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -37.71%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) have changed -42.26%.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that ToughBuilt Industries Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -65.89% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 68.85%, compared to 17.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 88.90% and 33.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 66.70%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $19.8 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $14.8 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $12.02 million and $12.28 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 64.70% for the current quarter and 20.50% for the next.

TBLT Dividends

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 21 and March 30 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.23% with a share float percentage of 7.25%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ToughBuilt Industries Inc. having a total of 26 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 3.81 million shares worth more than $1.95 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 2.94% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 1.11 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.57 million and represent 0.86% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.79% shares in the company for having 2.32 million shares of worth $1.19 million while later fund manager owns 1.22 million shares of worth $0.62 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.94% of company’s outstanding stock.