How Is The Fast Radius Inc. (NASDAQ: FSRD) Performance Outlook For The Coming Months?

Fast Radius Inc. (NASDAQ:FSRD) has seen 0.57 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $163.89M, closed the recent trade at $2.73 per share which meant it lost -$0.35 on the day or -11.36% during that session. The FSRD stock price is -486.08% off its 52-week high price of $16.00 and 7.69% above the 52-week low of $2.52. The 3-month trading volume is 578.80K shares.

Fast Radius Inc. (NASDAQ:FSRD) trade information

Sporting -11.36% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the FSRD stock price touched $2.73 or saw a rise of 67.34%. Year-to-date, Fast Radius Inc. shares have moved -68.76%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -17.20%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Fast Radius Inc. (NASDAQ:FSRD) have changed -69.11%.

Fast Radius Inc. (FSRD) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -68.70% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 0.00% over the past 5 years.

FSRD Dividends

Fast Radius Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Fast Radius Inc. (NASDAQ:FSRD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 40.28% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 101.00% with a share float percentage of 169.13%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Fast Radius Inc. having a total of 97 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Weiss Asset Management LP with over 2.25 million shares worth more than $22.15 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Weiss Asset Management LP held 6.51% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Aristeia Capital, LLC, with the holding of over 2.07 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $20.37 million and represent 5.99% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Merger Fund, The and First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.13% shares in the company for having 0.74 million shares of worth $7.28 million while later fund manager owns 0.34 million shares of worth $3.32 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.98% of company’s outstanding stock.