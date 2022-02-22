How Is The Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT) Performance Outlook For The Coming Months?

Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) has seen 1.74 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.83B, closed the recent trade at $45.53 per share which meant it lost -$1.48 on the day or -3.15% during that session. The CFLT stock price is -108.59% off its 52-week high price of $94.97 and 17.18% above the 52-week low of $37.71. The 3-month trading volume is 3.02 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Confluent Inc. (CFLT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 17 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.22.

Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) trade information

Sporting -3.15% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the CFLT stock price touched $45.53 or saw a rise of 22.65%. Year-to-date, Confluent Inc. shares have moved -38.34%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -17.79%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) have changed -24.18%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $83.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 45.14% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $55.00 while the price target rests at a high of $135.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -196.51% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -20.8% from the levels at last check today.

Confluent Inc. (CFLT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Confluent Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -12.98% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 11.63%, compared to 12.60% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 40.90%.

14 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $118.51 million for the current quarter. 14 have an estimated revenue figure of $127.68 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -141.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.50%.

CFLT Dividends

Confluent Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on February 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.25% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 136.81% with a share float percentage of 137.15%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Confluent Inc. having a total of 222 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 10.43 million shares worth more than $794.92 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, FMR, LLC held 14.99% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Durable Capital Partners LP, with the holding of over 6.86 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $523.31 million and represent 9.87% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and JP Morgan Growth Advantage Fund. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.62% shares in the company for having 1.12 million shares of worth $87.64 million while later fund manager owns 1.12 million shares of worth $66.95 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.61% of company’s outstanding stock.