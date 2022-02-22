How Is The Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGH) Performance Outlook For The Coming Months?

Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH) has seen 4.03 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $744.12M, closed the last trade at $16.34 per share which meant it lost -$12.54 on the day or -43.42% during that session. The ANGH stock price is -102.75% off its 52-week high price of $33.13 and 50.61% above the 52-week low of $8.07. The 3-month trading volume is 553.46K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Anghami Inc. (ANGH) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH) trade information

Sporting -43.42% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the ANGH stock price touched $16.34 or saw a rise of 50.68%. Year-to-date, Anghami Inc. shares have moved 60.67%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 35.60%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH) have changed 91.11%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $17.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 3.88% from current levels. The projected low price target is $17.00 while the price target rests at a high of $17.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -4.04% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -4.04% from current levels.

Anghami Inc. (ANGH) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 63.40% over the past 6 months.

ANGH Dividends

Anghami Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 51.32% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 44.46% with a share float percentage of 91.34%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Anghami Inc. having a total of 36 institutions that hold shares in the company.