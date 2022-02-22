How Is Marin Software Incorporated. (NASDAQ: MRIN) Expected To Fare In The Coming Months?

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) has a beta value of -0.08 and has seen 4.14 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $58.32M, closed the last trade at $3.76 per share which meant it lost $0.0 on the day or 0.00% during that session. The MRIN stock price is -625.0% off its 52-week high price of $27.26 and 64.36% above the 52-week low of $1.34. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.22 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.37 million shares.

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) trade information

Sporting 0.00% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the MRIN stock price touched $3.76 or saw a rise of 11.94%. Year-to-date, Marin Software Incorporated shares have moved 1.35%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 18.24%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) have changed 15.34%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.95 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.27.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 73.14% from current levels. The projected low price target is $14.00 while the price target rests at a high of $14.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -272.34% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -272.34% from current levels.

Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -31.51% over the past 6 months.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $115 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $115 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2019.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 21.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 1.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.00%.

MRIN Dividends

Marin Software Incorporated is expected to release its next earnings report between February 23 and February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.84% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 19.26% with a share float percentage of 19.83%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Marin Software Incorporated having a total of 39 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Susquehanna International Group, LLP with over 0.45 million shares worth more than $4.08 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Susquehanna International Group, LLP held 8.07% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Royce & Associates LP, with the holding of over 0.43 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.95 million and represent 7.80% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Royce Opportunity Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.85% shares in the company for having 0.27 million shares of worth $2.45 million while later fund manager owns 0.14 million shares of worth $1.25 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.46% of company’s outstanding stock.