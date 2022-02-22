HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOK) Forecast To Gain 71.06% To Hit Consensus Price Target

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) has seen 68.7 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $59.89M, closed the last trade at $2.48 per share which meant it gained $0.48 on the day or 24.00% during that session. The HOOK stock price is -706.45% off its 52-week high price of $20.00 and 49.6% above the 52-week low of $1.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 27.95 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.71 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.57.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) trade information

Sporting 24.00% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the HOOK stock price touched $2.48 or saw a rise of 4.98%. Year-to-date, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. shares have moved 6.44%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 93.75%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) have changed 40.91%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.12 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.51.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.57, which means that the shares’ value could jump 71.06% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.00 while the price target rests at a high of $16.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -545.16% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 19.35% from current levels.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -61.96% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -34.32%, compared to 8.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -23.90% and -22.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -4.70%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.88 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.8 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $5.16 million and $3.97 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -24.80% for the current quarter and -29.50% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 29.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 2.00%.

HOOK Dividends

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 16 and March 21 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.58% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 70.10% with a share float percentage of 77.53%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. having a total of 116 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 2.23 million shares worth more than $13.13 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, FMR, LLC held 8.53% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Redmile Group, LLC, with the holding of over 1.84 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $10.86 million and represent 7.06% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.85% shares in the company for having 1.01 million shares of worth $4.9 million while later fund manager owns 0.47 million shares of worth $2.77 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.80% of company’s outstanding stock.