Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ: FIXX) Shares Lost -$1.01 After Investor Confidence Dipped

Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) has a beta value of -0.63 and has seen 1.55 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $221.22M, closed the recent trade at $2.85 per share which meant it lost -$1.01 on the day or -26.17% during that session. The FIXX stock price is -335.79% off its 52-week high price of $12.42 and 2.81% above the 52-week low of $2.77. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.36 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 457.45K shares.

Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) trade information

Sporting -26.17% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the FIXX stock price touched $2.85 or saw a rise of 29.1%. Year-to-date, Homology Medicines Inc. shares have moved 6.04%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.66%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) have changed 10.29%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.5 million shares shorted with days to cover at 11.99.

Homology Medicines Inc. (FIXX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Homology Medicines Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -35.77% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 38.57%, compared to 2.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 6.50% and -2,850.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 1,148.00%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $710k for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $1 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $980k and $29.3 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -27.60% for the current quarter and -96.60% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -13.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -9.40%.

FIXX Dividends

Homology Medicines Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 09 and March 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.13% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 67.19% with a share float percentage of 73.94%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Homology Medicines Inc. having a total of 182 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited with over 5.65 million shares worth more than $44.47 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited held 9.89% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is 5AM Venture Management, LLC, with the holding of over 4.54 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $35.7 million and represent 7.94% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.19% shares in the company for having 1.25 million shares of worth $7.18 million while later fund manager owns 1.24 million shares of worth $9.75 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.17% of company’s outstanding stock.