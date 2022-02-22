Here Is A Bargain Stock You Should Look At : ShockWave Medical Inc. (SWAV)

ShockWave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) has seen 1.13 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.04B, closed the last trade at $147.49 per share which meant it gained $4.63 on the day or 3.24% during that session. The SWAV stock price is -69.32% off its 52-week high price of $249.73 and 37.99% above the 52-week low of $91.46. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.37 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 412.88K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ShockWave Medical Inc. (SWAV) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.08.

ShockWave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) trade information

Sporting 3.24% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the SWAV stock price touched $147.49 or saw a rise of 9.73%. Year-to-date, ShockWave Medical Inc. shares have moved -17.29%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.09%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ShockWave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) have changed 4.80%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.19 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.48.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $213.40, which means that the shares’ value could jump 30.89% from current levels. The projected low price target is $190.00 while the price target rests at a high of $245.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -66.11% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -28.82% from current levels.

ShockWave Medical Inc. (SWAV) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that ShockWave Medical Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -23.16% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 646.15%, compared to 12.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 117.40% and 120.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 235.40%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $75.43 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $84.45 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $22.72 million and $29.9 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 232.10% for the current quarter and 182.40% for the next.

SWAV Dividends

ShockWave Medical Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 15 and February 21 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

ShockWave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.19% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 96.04% with a share float percentage of 102.37%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ShockWave Medical Inc. having a total of 373 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 3.84 million shares worth more than $791.53 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, FMR, LLC held 10.89% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the holding of over 3.22 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $662.93 million and represent 9.12% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Alger Small Cap Focus Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.92% shares in the company for having 1.38 million shares of worth $284.61 million while later fund manager owns 1.0 million shares of worth $214.58 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.84% of company’s outstanding stock.