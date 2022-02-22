Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV): What Makes The Stock Attractive?

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ:HOFV) has a beta value of 0.18 and has seen 1.34 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $103.10M, closed the last trade at $1.09 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.93% during that session. The HOFV stock price is -600.92% off its 52-week high price of $7.64 and 7.34% above the 52-week low of $1.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.9 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.84 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.11.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ:HOFV) trade information

Sporting 0.93% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the HOFV stock price touched $1.09 or saw a rise of 5.22%. Year-to-date, Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company shares have moved -28.29%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.91%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ:HOFV) have changed -16.15%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.04 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.88.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 81.83% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.00 while the price target rests at a high of $6.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -450.46% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -450.46% from current levels.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -57.25% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 83.10%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.2 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.3 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $1.75 million and $1.92 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 196.30% for the current quarter and 176.80% for the next.

HOFV Dividends

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company is expected to release its next earnings report between March 08 and March 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ:HOFV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 38.49% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 17.59% with a share float percentage of 28.60%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company having a total of 92 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 3.64 million shares worth more than $9.63 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 3.81% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 2.63 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.96 million and represent 2.75% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.53% shares in the company for having 1.46 million shares of worth $3.88 million while later fund manager owns 1.29 million shares of worth $2.96 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.35% of company’s outstanding stock.