Groupon Inc. (GRPN) Is A Great Bargain Stock To Take A Look At

Groupon Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has a beta value of 2.29 and has seen 1.3 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $744.85M, closed the last trade at $23.46 per share which meant it lost -$1.74 on the day or -6.90% during that session. The GRPN stock price is -175.75% off its 52-week high price of $64.69 and 19.01% above the 52-week low of $19.00. The 3-month trading volume is 1.41 million shares.

Groupon Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) trade information

Sporting -6.90% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the GRPN stock price touched $23.46 or saw a rise of 14.32%. Year-to-date, Groupon Inc. shares have moved 1.30%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.29%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Groupon Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) have changed 6.15%.

Groupon Inc. (GRPN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Groupon Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 3.99% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 156.45%, compared to -4.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -62.70% and 112.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -31.50%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $223.28 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $243.75 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $343.05 million and $263.82 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -34.90% for the current quarter and -7.60% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -30.60% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 162.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0.90%.

GRPN Dividends

Groupon Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 23 and February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Groupon Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 21.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 68.60% with a share float percentage of 87.49%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Groupon Inc. having a total of 203 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Par Capital Management Inc with over 2.78 million shares worth more than $63.49 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Par Capital Management Inc held 9.42% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 2.31 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $52.63 million and represent 7.81% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are John Hancock Small Cap Core Fd and ProShares Tr-OnLine Retail ETF. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.82% shares in the company for having 0.83 million shares of worth $17.67 million while later fund manager owns 0.76 million shares of worth $16.03 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.56% of company’s outstanding stock.