Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL) Estimation And Forecast

Great Panther Mining Limited (AMEX:GPL) has a beta value of 1.67 and has seen 2.66 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $98.45M, closed the last trade at $0.20 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -8.38% during that session. The GPL stock price is -455.0% off its 52-week high price of $1.11 and 20.0% above the 52-week low of $0.16. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.2 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.50 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.02.

Great Panther Mining Limited (AMEX:GPL) trade information

Sporting -8.38% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the GPL stock price touched $0.20 or saw a rise of 12.97%. Year-to-date, Great Panther Mining Limited shares have moved -8.71%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.79%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Great Panther Mining Limited (AMEX:GPL) have changed -9.05%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.23 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.47.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $0.63, which means that the shares’ value could jump 68.25% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.50 while the price target rests at a high of $0.70. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -250.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -150.0% from current levels.

Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -52.39% over the past 6 months, compared to -16.60% for the industry.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $43.91 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $30.2 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 15.10% over the past 5 years.

GPL Dividends

Great Panther Mining Limited is expected to release its next earnings report between March 02 and March 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Great Panther Mining Limited (AMEX:GPL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.13% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 13.55% with a share float percentage of 13.57%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Great Panther Mining Limited having a total of 69 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 20.26 million shares worth more than $9.32 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 4.55% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Ruffer LLP, with the holding of over 10.05 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.62 million and represent 2.26% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Silver Miners ETF. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.12% shares in the company for having 18.34 million shares of worth $8.44 million while later fund manager owns 7.31 million shares of worth $3.23 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.64% of company’s outstanding stock.