Enveric Biosciences Inc. (ENVB) Is A Buy Stock For Small Caps – Analysts

Enveric Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) has a beta value of 1.75 and has seen 0.66 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $15.89M, closed the recent trade at $0.27 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -4.75% during that session. The ENVB stock price is -2492.59% off its 52-week high price of $7.00 and 0.0% above the 52-week low of $0.27. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.24 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.20 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Enveric Biosciences Inc. (ENVB) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.15.

Enveric Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) trade information

Sporting -4.75% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the ENVB stock price touched $0.27 or saw a rise of 20.56%. Year-to-date, Enveric Biosciences Inc. shares have moved -69.91%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -16.87%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Enveric Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) have changed -58.01%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.41 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.53.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 94.0% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $2.00 while the price target rests at a high of $7.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -2492.59% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -640.74% from the levels at last check today.

Enveric Biosciences Inc. (ENVB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Enveric Biosciences Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -83.35% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 53.78%, compared to 8.40% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 41.30% over the past 5 years.

ENVB Dividends

Enveric Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 23 and November 24 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Enveric Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 17.94% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.48% with a share float percentage of 9.12%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Enveric Biosciences Inc. having a total of 28 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 0.5 million shares worth more than $1.04 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 1.59% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 0.5 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.03 million and represent 1.58% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.95% shares in the company for having 0.3 million shares of worth $0.62 million while later fund manager owns 0.19 million shares of worth $0.4 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.61% of company’s outstanding stock.