Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) Drops -5.41%, Marking Lose By Bears

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) has a beta value of 1.32 and has seen 2.61 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $19.87B, closed the last trade at $140.35 per share which meant it lost -$8.02 on the day or -5.41% during that session. The ENPH stock price is -101.25% off its 52-week high price of $282.46 and 22.42% above the 52-week low of $108.88. The 3-month trading volume is 3.00 million shares.

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) trade information

Sporting -5.41% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the ENPH stock price touched $140.35 or saw a rise of 9.39%. Year-to-date, Enphase Energy Inc. shares have moved -23.28%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.67%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) have changed 4.20%.

Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Enphase Energy Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -15.45% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 30.29%, compared to -4.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 16.10% and 35.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 43.60%.

21 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $427.55 million for the current quarter. 21 have an estimated revenue figure of $471.11 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022. Year-ago sales stood $292.23 million and $316.06 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 46.30% for the current quarter and 49.10% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 22.50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 7.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.60%.

ENPH Dividends

Enphase Energy Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 25 and April 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.29% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 73.85% with a share float percentage of 75.58%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Enphase Energy Inc. having a total of 968 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 13.93 million shares worth more than $2.09 billion. As of Sep 29, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 10.33% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 13.87 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.08 billion and represent 10.28% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.54% shares in the company for having 3.42 million shares of worth $513.61 million while later fund manager owns 2.83 million shares of worth $423.89 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.10% of company’s outstanding stock.