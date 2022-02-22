CureVac N.V. (CVAC) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Check Out

CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC) has seen 0.73 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.12B, closed the recent trade at $17.01 per share which meant it gained $0.3 on the day or 1.80% during that session. The CVAC stock price is -667.08% off its 52-week high price of $130.48 and 5.47% above the 52-week low of $16.08. The 3-month trading volume is 755.78K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that CureVac N.V. (CVAC) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.20. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight.

CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC) trade information

Sporting 1.80% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the CVAC stock price touched $17.01 or saw a rise of 4.38%. Year-to-date, CureVac N.V. shares have moved -51.30%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.62%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC) have changed -23.52%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $32.43, which means that the shares’ value could jump 47.55% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $17.63 while the price target rests at a high of $46.64. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -174.19% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -3.64% from the levels at last check today.

CureVac N.V. (CVAC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that CureVac N.V. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -74.99% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -150.89%, compared to 8.40% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 52.50%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $11.3 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $25.32 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2021.

CVAC Dividends

CureVac N.V. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 55.05% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 24.02% with a share float percentage of 53.45%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CureVac N.V. having a total of 173 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baillie Gifford and Company with over 3.92 million shares worth more than $134.61 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Baillie Gifford and Company held 2.10% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, with the holding of over 3.13 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $107.55 million and represent 1.68% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Growth Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.46% shares in the company for having 2.73 million shares of worth $131.73 million while later fund manager owns 0.41 million shares of worth $22.17 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.22% of company’s outstanding stock.