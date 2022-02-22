CS Disco Inc. (LAW) Stock’s Detailed Analysis

CS Disco Inc. (NYSE:LAW) has seen 1.31 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.07B, closed the last trade at $32.67 per share which meant it lost -$3.33 on the day or -9.25% during that session. The LAW stock price is -112.46% off its 52-week high price of $69.41 and 17.63% above the 52-week low of $26.91. The 3-month trading volume is 465.54K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that CS Disco Inc. (LAW) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.17.

CS Disco Inc. (NYSE:LAW) trade information

Sporting -9.25% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the LAW stock price touched $32.67 or saw a rise of 19.79%. Year-to-date, CS Disco Inc. shares have moved -8.62%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.20%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CS Disco Inc. (NYSE:LAW) have changed 6.11%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $59.90, which means that the shares’ value could jump 45.46% from current levels. The projected low price target is $47.00 while the price target rests at a high of $75.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -129.57% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -43.86% from current levels.

CS Disco Inc. (LAW) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -39.35% over the past 6 months, compared to -1.30% for the industry.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $28.65 million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $29.85 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 23.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 35.90%.

LAW Dividends

CS Disco Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

CS Disco Inc. (NYSE:LAW)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.31% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 87.47% with a share float percentage of 95.39%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CS Disco Inc. having a total of 124 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Deer VIII & Co. Ltd. with over 11.16 million shares worth more than $534.79 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Deer VIII & Co. Ltd. held 19.36% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wasatch Advisors Inc, with the holding of over 2.08 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $99.82 million and represent 3.61% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund and Wasatch Microcap Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.76% shares in the company for having 1.01 million shares of worth $48.64 million while later fund manager owns 0.44 million shares of worth $21.26 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.77% of company’s outstanding stock.