Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (CELZ) Looks Set To Grow At A Great Clip In 2022

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ) has a beta value of 4.78 and has seen 0.96 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.90M, closed the recent trade at $1.72 per share which meant it lost -$0.11 on the day or -6.01% during that session. The CELZ stock price is -1804.07% off its 52-week high price of $32.75 and 23.26% above the 52-week low of $1.32. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.28 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.84 million shares.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ) trade information

Sporting -6.01% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the CELZ stock price touched $1.72 or saw a rise of 26.18%. Year-to-date, Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. shares have moved -17.19%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 16.56%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ) have changed -24.69%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.41 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.28.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (CELZ) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -86.19% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 13.20% over the past 5 years.

CELZ Dividends

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.33% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.90% with a share float percentage of 11.64%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. having a total of 3 institutions that hold shares in the company.