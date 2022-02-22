Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) Estimation And Forecast

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) has seen 1.73 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $41.30B, closed the recent trade at $177.21 per share which meant it lost -$11.95 on the day or -6.32% during that session. The COIN stock price is -142.39% off its 52-week high price of $429.54 and 8.47% above the 52-week low of $162.20. The 3-month trading volume is 4.67 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.10. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 25 have rated it as a Hold, with 15 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.72.

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) trade information

Sporting -6.32% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the COIN stock price touched $177.21 or saw a rise of 17.2%. Year-to-date, Coinbase Global Inc. shares have moved -25.05%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.76%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) have changed -14.65%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $357.57, which means that the shares’ value could jump 50.44% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $220.00 while the price target rests at a high of $600.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -238.58% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -24.15% from the levels at last check today.

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -26.49% over the past 6 months, compared to 12.30% for the industry.

19 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.86 billion for the current quarter. 16 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.74 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

COIN Dividends

Coinbase Global Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.81% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 35.33% with a share float percentage of 35.98%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Coinbase Global Inc. having a total of 808 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 6.99 million shares worth more than $1.59 billion. As of Sep 29, 2021, ARK Investment Management, LLC held 4.50% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 5.48 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.25 billion and represent 3.53% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.54% shares in the company for having 3.95 million shares of worth $1.26 billion while later fund manager owns 3.63 million shares of worth $824.91 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.34% of company’s outstanding stock.