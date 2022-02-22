Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) Slumps 4.24%, A Gain For Bears

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) has a beta value of 2.00 and has seen 0.73 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $17.30M, closed the recent trade at $0.62 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 4.24% during that session. The CBIO stock price is -1027.42% off its 52-week high price of $6.99 and 19.35% above the 52-week low of $0.50. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.69 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 969.61K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.59.

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) trade information

Sporting 4.24% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the CBIO stock price touched $0.62 or saw a rise of 5.36%. Year-to-date, Catalyst Biosciences Inc. shares have moved -34.92%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.08%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) have changed -12.12%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.32 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.27.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 94.36% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $4.00 while the price target rests at a high of $18.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -2803.23% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -545.16% from the levels at last check today.

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Catalyst Biosciences Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -84.87% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 2.39%, compared to 8.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 31.40% and 39.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -75.70%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $170k for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 43.30% over the past 5 years.

CBIO Dividends

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 02 and March 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.74% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 60.95% with a share float percentage of 64.66%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Catalyst Biosciences Inc. having a total of 85 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Orbimed Advisors LLC. with over 2.71 million shares worth more than $11.14 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Orbimed Advisors LLC. held 8.63% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Stonepine Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 2.64 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $10.83 million and represent 8.39% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.63% shares in the company for having 0.83 million shares of worth $3.4 million while later fund manager owns 0.54 million shares of worth $2.2 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.70% of company’s outstanding stock.