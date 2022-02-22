CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Check Out

CarParts.com Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) has a beta value of 2.59 and has seen 1.02 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $460.77M, closed the last trade at $7.98 per share which meant it lost -$0.79 on the day or -9.01% during that session. The PRTS stock price is -159.9% off its 52-week high price of $20.74 and 1.63% above the 52-week low of $7.85. The 3-month trading volume is 875.89K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.12.

CarParts.com Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) trade information

Sporting -9.01% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the PRTS stock price touched $7.98 or saw a rise of 17.9%. Year-to-date, CarParts.com Inc. shares have moved -28.75%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -13.17%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CarParts.com Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) have changed -9.83%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $19.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 59.08% from current levels. The projected low price target is $15.00 while the price target rests at a high of $25.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -213.28% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -87.97% from current levels.

CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that CarParts.com Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -51.13% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -450.00%, compared to 13.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -50.00% and 33.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 28.60%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $126.43 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $169.02 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $119.73 million and $144.8 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 5.60% for the current quarter and 16.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -29.60% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 95.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.00%.

PRTS Dividends

CarParts.com Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 07 and March 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

CarParts.com Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 24.19% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.11% with a share float percentage of 108.31%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CarParts.com Inc. having a total of 180 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Park West Asset Management LLC with over 3.16 million shares worth more than $49.39 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Park West Asset Management LLC held 6.02% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 2.99 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $46.62 million and represent 5.68% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Wells Fargo Growth Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.87% shares in the company for having 1.51 million shares of worth $22.93 million while later fund manager owns 1.22 million shares of worth $19.0 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.32% of company’s outstanding stock.