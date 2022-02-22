Braze Inc. (BRZE) Shares Are Down -43.39% YTD

Braze Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) has seen 1.4 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.75B, closed the last trade at $43.68 per share which meant it lost -$7.86 on the day or -15.25% during that session. The BRZE stock price is -126.14% off its 52-week high price of $98.78 and -3.16% below the 52-week low of $45.06. The 3-month trading volume is 449.46K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Braze Inc. (BRZE) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.2.

Braze Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) trade information

Sporting -15.25% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the BRZE stock price touched $43.68 or saw a rise of 33.58%. Year-to-date, Braze Inc. shares have moved -43.39%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -30.82%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Braze Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) have changed -21.00%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $89.55, which means that the shares’ value could jump 51.22% from current levels. The projected low price target is $80.00 while the price target rests at a high of $100.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -128.94% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -83.15% from current levels.

Braze Inc. (BRZE) estimates and forecasts

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $64.45 million for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $69.33 million for the next quarter concluding in Apr 2022.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 0.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30.00%.

BRZE Dividends

Braze Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on December 20 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Braze Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.32% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 28.61% with a share float percentage of 30.54%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Braze Inc. having a total of 17 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Calamos Advisors LLC with over 14086.0 shares worth more than $1.09 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Calamos Advisors LLC held 0.14% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Capital LLC, with the holding of over 3594.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.28 million and represent 0.04% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.94% shares in the company for having 0.49 million shares of worth $37.44 million while later fund manager owns 78657.0 shares of worth $5.99 million as of Nov 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.79% of company’s outstanding stock.