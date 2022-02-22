Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR) Is Down -2.87%, As Bears Mark A Loss

Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) has a beta value of 2.14 and has seen 1.98 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.33B, closed the last trade at $160.45 per share which meant it lost -$4.74 on the day or -2.87% during that session. The CAR stock price is -239.74% off its 52-week high price of $545.11 and 73.97% above the 52-week low of $41.77. The 3-month trading volume is 1.05 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $5.93.

Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) trade information

Sporting -2.87% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the CAR stock price touched $160.45 or saw a rise of 20.62%. Year-to-date, Avis Budget Group Inc. shares have moved -22.63%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.48%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) have changed -13.78%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $218.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 26.62% from current levels. The projected low price target is $168.00 while the price target rests at a high of $333.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -107.54% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -4.71% from current levels.

Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Avis Budget Group Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 78.67% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -3.91%, compared to 9.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 1,747.20% and 482.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 67.10%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.34 billion for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.02 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $1.35 billion and $1.37 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 73.00% for the current quarter and 47.60% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 61.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 300.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 27.50%.

CAR Dividends

Avis Budget Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 02 and May 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.59% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 117.96% with a share float percentage of 119.86%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Avis Budget Group Inc. having a total of 372 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Srs Investment Management, Llc with over 18.43 million shares worth more than $2.15 billion. As of Sep 29, 2021, Srs Investment Management, Llc held 32.65% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 8.98 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.05 billion and represent 15.90% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 5.57% shares in the company for having 3.14 million shares of worth $544.42 million while later fund manager owns 1.33 million shares of worth $154.67 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.35% of company’s outstanding stock.