Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) Gained 7.83% In One Month

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) has a beta value of 2.71 and has seen 1.11 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $408.50M, closed the recent trade at $3.24 per share which meant it gained $0.21 on the day or 7.10% during that session. The ABUS stock price is -100.62% off its 52-week high price of $6.50 and 26.54% above the 52-week low of $2.38. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.13 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 10.23 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.2.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) trade information

Sporting 7.10% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the ABUS stock price touched $3.24 or saw a rise of 1.52%. Year-to-date, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation shares have moved -22.11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.11%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) have changed 7.83%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.92 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.04.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Arbutus Biopharma Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 3.77% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 14.00%, compared to 8.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 13.00% and 9.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 54.30%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.87 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.3 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $2.39 million and $3.31 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 20.30% for the current quarter and -0.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 6.20% over the past 5 years.

ABUS Dividends

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between November 01 and November 05 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 30.77% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 26.42% with a share float percentage of 38.16%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Arbutus Biopharma Corporation having a total of 152 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 5.94 million shares worth more than $25.46 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 4.39% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is RTW Investments LP, with the holding of over 4.73 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $20.31 million and represent 3.50% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.72% shares in the company for having 2.33 million shares of worth $9.99 million while later fund manager owns 1.9 million shares of worth $6.08 million as of Nov 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.40% of company’s outstanding stock.