Analysts Are Recommending Toast Inc. (TOST) As A Buy Candidate

Toast Inc. (NYSE:TOST) has seen 1.3 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.94B, closed the recent trade at $21.09 per share which meant it gained $0.22 on the day or 1.05% during that session. The TOST stock price is -231.58% off its 52-week high price of $69.93 and 11.24% above the 52-week low of $18.72. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.09 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.81 million shares.

Toast Inc. (NYSE:TOST) trade information

Sporting 1.05% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the TOST stock price touched $21.09 or saw a rise of 28.19%. Year-to-date, Toast Inc. shares have moved -39.87%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -24.36%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Toast Inc. (NYSE:TOST) have changed -9.34%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.07 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.47.

Toast Inc. (TOST) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Toast Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $488.52 million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $483.13 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

TOST Dividends

Toast Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Toast Inc. (NYSE:TOST)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.57% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 108.68% with a share float percentage of 117.58%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Toast Inc. having a total of 164 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Durable Capital Partners LP with over 3.65 million shares worth more than $182.34 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Durable Capital Partners LP held 4.95% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company, with the holding of over 2.76 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $137.88 million and represent 3.74% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Amcap Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 5.84% shares in the company for having 4.31 million shares of worth $172.33 million while later fund manager owns 2.07 million shares of worth $82.98 million as of Nov 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.81% of company’s outstanding stock.