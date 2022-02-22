Analysts Are Recommending Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) As A Buy Candidate

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) has seen 14.17 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.72B, closed the last trade at $37.33 per share which meant it lost -$0.34 on the day or -0.90% during that session. The AFRM stock price is -373.21% off its 52-week high price of $176.65 and -0.48% below the 52-week low of $37.51. The 3-month trading volume is 14.06 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 14 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.32.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) trade information

Sporting -0.90% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the AFRM stock price touched $37.33 or saw a rise of 21.71%. Year-to-date, Affirm Holdings Inc. shares have moved -62.88%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -19.81%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) have changed -40.56%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $79.36, which means that the shares’ value could jump 52.96% from current levels. The projected low price target is $45.00 while the price target rests at a high of $140.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -275.03% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -20.55% from current levels.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Affirm Holdings Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -42.36% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -10.24%, compared to 9.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 28.90% and 66.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 46.20%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $332.66 million for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $324.85 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $204.04 million and $198.21 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 63.00% for the current quarter and 63.90% for the next.

AFRM Dividends

Affirm Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 09 and February 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.