An In-Depth Look At PolarityTE Inc. (PTE)

PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) has a beta value of 0.94 and has seen 0.51 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $35.67M, closed the recent trade at $0.40 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -7.31% during that session. The PTE stock price is -317.5% off its 52-week high price of $1.67 and 5.0% above the 52-week low of $0.38. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.26 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.08 million shares.

PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) trade information

Sporting -7.31% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the PTE stock price touched $0.40 or saw a rise of 15.68%. Year-to-date, PolarityTE Inc. shares have moved -26.63%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.97%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) have changed -29.22%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.52 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.72.

PolarityTE Inc. (PTE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that PolarityTE Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -46.51% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 69.30%, compared to 16.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 65.40% and 73.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -10.60%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $790k for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $800k for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $3.59 million and $4.71 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -78.00% for the current quarter and -83.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 25.10% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 70.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.00%.

PTE Dividends

PolarityTE Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 28 and April 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 17.03% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 16.67% with a share float percentage of 20.09%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with PolarityTE Inc. having a total of 51 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 2.81 million shares worth more than $1.82 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 3.43% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Point72 Asset Management, L.P., with the holding of over 2.5 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.62 million and represent 3.05% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.28% shares in the company for having 1.87 million shares of worth $1.21 million while later fund manager owns 0.8 million shares of worth $0.52 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.98% of company’s outstanding stock.