An In-Depth Look At Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI)

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) has seen 3.75 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.03M, closed the last trade at $0.38 per share which meant it lost -$0.16 on the day or -29.31% during that session. The GFAI stock price is -1913.16% off its 52-week high price of $7.65 and -28.95% below the 52-week low of $0.49. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.98 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.39 million shares.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) trade information

Sporting -29.31% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the GFAI stock price touched $0.38 or saw a rise of 35.53%. Year-to-date, Guardforce AI Co. Limited shares have moved -64.92%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -32.34%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) have changed -65.24%. Short interest in the company has seen 64129.99999999999 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.04.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) estimates and forecasts

GFAI Dividends

Guardforce AI Co. Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 71.54% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.33% with a share float percentage of 36.29%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Guardforce AI Co. Limited having a total of 5 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Kepos Capital Lp with over 0.89 million shares worth more than $3.54 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Kepos Capital Lp held 4.34% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Sabby Management, LLC, with the holding of over 0.73 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.88 million and represent 3.53% of shares outstanding.