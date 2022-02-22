An Analysis Of Momentus Inc. (MNTS) Stock

Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS) has seen 1.13 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $186.91M, closed the last trade at $2.29 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -1.29% during that session. The MNTS stock price is -978.17% off its 52-week high price of $24.69 and 0.0% above the 52-week low of $2.29. The 3-month trading volume is 662.86K shares.

Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS) trade information

Sporting -1.29% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the MNTS stock price touched $2.29 or saw a rise of 37.43%. Year-to-date, Momentus Inc. shares have moved -45.22%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -37.43%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS) have changed -39.74%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 77.1% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10.00 while the price target rests at a high of $10.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -336.68% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -336.68% from current levels.

Momentus Inc. (MNTS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -73.12% over the past 6 months, compared to 1.00% for the industry.

MNTS Dividends

Momentus Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 41.15% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 8.51% with a share float percentage of 14.46%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Momentus Inc. having a total of 63 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital International Investors with over 2.23 million shares worth more than $23.59 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Capital International Investors held 2.76% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 1.2 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $12.73 million and represent 1.49% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.76% shares in the company for having 2.23 million shares of worth $23.59 million while later fund manager owns 0.63 million shares of worth $6.67 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.78% of company’s outstanding stock.