A Detailed Analysis Of China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SXTC)

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) has seen 1.82 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.99M, closed the last trade at $0.18 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -4.15% during that session. The SXTC stock price is -2388.89% off its 52-week high price of $4.48 and 5.56% above the 52-week low of $0.17. The 3-month trading volume is 2.88 million shares.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) trade information

Sporting -4.15% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the SXTC stock price touched $0.18 or saw a rise of 12.62%. Year-to-date, China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved -71.92%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) have changed -4.80%.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SXTC) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -83.25% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -58.50% over the past 5 years.

SXTC Dividends

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.11% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.39% with a share float percentage of 12.96%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 9 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Susquehanna International Group, LLP with over 0.25 million shares worth more than $0.17 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Susquehanna International Group, LLP held 0.63% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, with the holding of over 37523.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $38648.0 and represent 0.09% of shares outstanding.