Will Current Price Volatility Hamper Kaltura Inc. (KLTR) Future Potential?

Kaltura Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR) has seen 0.63 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $403.26M, closed the last trade at $3.08 per share which meant it lost -$0.08 on the day or -2.53% during that session. The KLTR stock price is -354.55% off its 52-week high price of $14.00 and 2.6% above the 52-week low of $3.00. The 3-month trading volume is 420.60K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Kaltura Inc. (KLTR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.1.

Kaltura Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR) trade information

Sporting -2.53% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the KLTR stock price touched $3.08 or saw a rise of 12.0%. Year-to-date, Kaltura Inc. shares have moved -8.61%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.47%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kaltura Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR) have changed -6.38%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.69, which means that the shares’ value could jump 68.21% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.25 while the price target rests at a high of $15.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -387.01% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -70.45% from current levels.

Kaltura Inc. (KLTR) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -76.67% over the past 6 months, compared to -0.60% for the industry.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $42.84 million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $45.95 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

KLTR Dividends

Kaltura Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 03 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Kaltura Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 40.58% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 43.62% with a share float percentage of 73.41%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kaltura Inc. having a total of 80 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. with over 14.45 million shares worth more than $148.65 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. held 11.39% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Intel Corporation, with the holding of over 8.04 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $82.74 million and represent 6.34% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Hartford Small Company Fund. As of Jul 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.07% shares in the company for having 1.36 million shares of worth $16.23 million while later fund manager owns 0.76 million shares of worth $7.17 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.60% of company’s outstanding stock.