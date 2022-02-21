Why Should You Consider Adding Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD) To Your Portfolio?

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) has a beta value of 0.76 and has seen 0.32 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $942.21M, closed the last trade at $14.44 per share which meant it lost -$0.46 on the day or -3.09% during that session. The GLDD stock price is -12.74% off its 52-week high price of $16.28 and 8.31% above the 52-week low of $13.24. The 3-month trading volume is 206.96K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.31.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) trade information

Sporting -3.09% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the GLDD stock price touched $14.44 or saw a rise of 6.23%. Year-to-date, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation shares have moved -8.14%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.63%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) have changed 6.49%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $17.68, which means that the shares’ value could jump 18.33% from current levels. The projected low price target is $17.05 while the price target rests at a high of $18.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -24.65% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -18.07% from current levels.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -2.23% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 32.00%, compared to 10.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 93.80% and 100.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 1.00%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $225 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $200.83 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $172.15 million and $177.63 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 30.70% for the current quarter and 13.10% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 63.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 17.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -13.00%.

GLDD Dividends

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between May 02 and May 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.24% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.23% with a share float percentage of 92.30%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation having a total of 193 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Franklin Resources, Inc. with over 5.96 million shares worth more than $89.93 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Franklin Resources, Inc. held 9.07% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 5.24 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $79.03 million and represent 7.97% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Franklin Value Investors Trust-Franklin Small Cap Value and PGIM Jennison Small Company Fd. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 6.22% shares in the company for having 4.09 million shares of worth $62.28 million while later fund manager owns 2.11 million shares of worth $31.2 million as of Nov 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 3.21% of company’s outstanding stock.