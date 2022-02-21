Why Should You Consider Adding Constellium SE (CSTM) To Your Portfolio?

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has a beta value of 2.41 and has seen 0.61 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.63B, closed the last trade at $19.22 per share which meant it gained $0.14 on the day or 0.73% during that session. The CSTM stock price is -12.33% off its 52-week high price of $21.59 and 32.83% above the 52-week low of $12.91. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.6 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 651.15K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Constellium SE (CSTM) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.17.

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) trade information

Sporting 0.73% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the CSTM stock price touched $19.22 or saw a rise of 3.17%. Year-to-date, Constellium SE shares have moved 7.31%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.26%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) have changed 5.49%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.51 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.24.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $20.84, which means that the shares’ value could jump 7.77% from current levels. The projected low price target is $18.61 while the price target rests at a high of $24.47. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -27.32% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 3.17% from current levels.

Constellium SE (CSTM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Constellium SE shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 1.05% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 1,376.47%, compared to 3.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -15.00% and -18.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 13.60%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.7 billion for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.91 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $1.5 billion and $1.54 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 13.80% for the current quarter and 24.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 50.80% over the past 5 years.

CSTM Dividends

Constellium SE is expected to release its next earnings report between February 23 and February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.35% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 92.98% with a share float percentage of 94.26%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Constellium SE having a total of 231 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 19.13 million shares worth more than $359.17 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 13.66% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bpifrance SA, with the holding of over 16.39 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $307.88 million and represent 11.71% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Janus Henderson Contrarian Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 5.64% shares in the company for having 7.9 million shares of worth $148.29 million while later fund manager owns 5.14 million shares of worth $96.55 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 3.67% of company’s outstanding stock.