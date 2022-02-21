Why Should You Add Couchbase Inc. (BASE) To Your Portfolio?

Couchbase Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) has seen 0.44 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $934.71M, closed the last trade at $20.48 per share which meant it lost -$1.15 on the day or -5.32% during that session. The BASE stock price is -155.18% off its 52-week high price of $52.26 and 6.74% above the 52-week low of $19.10. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.43 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 627.35K shares.

Couchbase Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) trade information

Sporting -5.32% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the BASE stock price touched $20.48 or saw a rise of 15.48%. Year-to-date, Couchbase Inc. shares have moved -17.95%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.03%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Couchbase Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) have changed -7.37%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.42 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.9.

Couchbase Inc. (BASE) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -45.65% over the past 6 months, compared to -0.60% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 18.40%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $33.99 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $32.62 million for the next quarter concluding in Apr 2022.

BASE Dividends

Couchbase Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on December 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Couchbase Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.77% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.18% with a share float percentage of 82.82%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Couchbase Inc. having a total of 115 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are GPI Capital, LP with over 4.37 million shares worth more than $135.94 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, GPI Capital, LP held 10.02% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Adams Street Partners, LLC, with the holding of over 1.78 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $55.43 million and represent 4.09% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Baron Discovery Fund and Invesco Technology Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.29% shares in the company for having 1.0 million shares of worth $31.03 million while later fund manager owns 0.64 million shares of worth $25.69 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.46% of company’s outstanding stock.