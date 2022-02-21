Why Should The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) Be In Your Portfolio?

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) has a beta value of 1.13 and has seen 0.5 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.64B, closed the last trade at $37.98 per share which meant it lost -$0.77 on the day or -1.99% during that session. The SMPL stock price is -13.67% off its 52-week high price of $43.17 and 27.04% above the 52-week low of $27.71. The 3-month trading volume is 525.13K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 14 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.34.

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) trade information

Sporting -1.99% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the SMPL stock price touched $37.98 or saw a rise of 4.45%. Year-to-date, The Simply Good Foods Company shares have moved -8.64%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.95%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) have changed 4.20%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $44.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 14.65% from current levels. The projected low price target is $39.00 while the price target rests at a high of $50.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -31.65% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -2.69% from current levels.

The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that The Simply Good Foods Company shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 8.02% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 14.29%, compared to 12.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 17.20% and 16.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 9.50%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $266.25 million for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $261.17 million for the next quarter concluding in Feb 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 24.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -37.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.14%.

SMPL Dividends

The Simply Good Foods Company is expected to release its next earnings report between April 05 and April 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 16.46% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.97% with a share float percentage of 110.09%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Simply Good Foods Company having a total of 298 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 12.81 million shares worth more than $441.93 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 13.33% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 9.3 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $320.66 million and represent 9.67% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 6.92% shares in the company for having 6.65 million shares of worth $229.39 million while later fund manager owns 5.68 million shares of worth $225.03 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 5.90% of company’s outstanding stock.