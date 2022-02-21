Why Should PetMed Express Inc. (PETS) Be In Your Portfolio?

PetMed Express Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) has a beta value of 0.49 and has seen 0.27 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $540.96M, closed the last trade at $25.97 per share which meant it lost -$0.58 on the day or -2.18% during that session. The PETS stock price is -79.71% off its 52-week high price of $46.67 and 16.67% above the 52-week low of $21.64. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.34 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 421.17K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that PetMed Express Inc. (PETS) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.50. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.33.

PetMed Express Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) trade information

Sporting -2.18% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the PETS stock price touched $25.97 or saw a rise of 2.81%. Year-to-date, PetMed Express Inc. shares have moved 2.81%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.56%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of PetMed Express Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) have changed 9.07%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.45 million shares shorted with days to cover at 14.27.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $25.67, which means that the shares’ value could drop -1.17% from current levels. The projected low price target is $21.00 while the price target rests at a high of $32.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -23.22% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 19.14% from current levels.

PetMed Express Inc. (PETS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that PetMed Express Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -2.59% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -32.89%, compared to -4.50% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -6.90%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $68.47 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $76.28 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 8.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 18.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -0.02%.

PETS Dividends

PetMed Express Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 02 and May 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.20 at a share yield of 4.62%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 3.60%.

PetMed Express Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.57% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 83.25% with a share float percentage of 89.11%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with PetMed Express Inc. having a total of 275 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 3.09 million shares worth more than $82.9 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 15.16% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 1.31 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $35.21 million and represent 6.44% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Amplify Online Retail ETF. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 6.77% shares in the company for having 1.38 million shares of worth $39.17 million while later fund manager owns 0.61 million shares of worth $17.39 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 3.01% of company’s outstanding stock.