Why Buy Stock In Golar LNG Limited (GLNG)?

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has a beta value of 0.70 and has seen 0.38 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.55B, closed the last trade at $14.65 per share which meant it lost -$0.1 on the day or -0.68% during that session. The GLNG stock price is -5.73% off its 52-week high price of $15.49 and 36.79% above the 52-week low of $9.26. The 3-month trading volume is 898.45K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 15 have rated it as a Hold, with 13 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.04.

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) trade information

Sporting -0.68% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the GLNG stock price touched $14.65 or saw a rise of 2.98%. Year-to-date, Golar LNG Limited shares have moved 18.24%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.27%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) have changed 9.49%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $18.06, which means that the shares’ value could jump 18.88% from current levels. The projected low price target is $14.00 while the price target rests at a high of $20.50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -39.93% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 4.44% from current levels.

Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Golar LNG Limited shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 42.23% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 99.12%, compared to 0.90% for the industry.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $113.93 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $126.73 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -9.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -34.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 4.00%.

GLNG Dividends

Golar LNG Limited is expected to release its next earnings report between February 23 and February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.13% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 68.41% with a share float percentage of 77.85%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Golar LNG Limited having a total of 203 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Orbis Allan Gray Ltd with over 11.78 million shares worth more than $152.85 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd held 10.72% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Rubric Capital Management LP, with the holding of over 5.67 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $73.55 million and represent 5.16% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Baron Emerging Markets Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.75% shares in the company for having 3.02 million shares of worth $39.22 million while later fund manager owns 2.42 million shares of worth $31.47 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.20% of company’s outstanding stock.