Why Buy Stock In Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO)?

Arlo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) has a beta value of 1.75 and has seen 0.53 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $747.96M, closed the last trade at $8.67 per share which meant it lost -$0.3 on the day or -3.34% during that session. The ARLO stock price is -25.49% off its 52-week high price of $10.88 and 36.79% above the 52-week low of $5.48. The 3-month trading volume is 1.07 million shares.

Arlo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) trade information

Sporting -3.34% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the ARLO stock price touched $8.67 or saw a rise of 7.07%. Year-to-date, Arlo Technologies Inc. shares have moved -17.35%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.40%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Arlo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) have changed 0.70%.

Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Arlo Technologies Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 51.31% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 76.83%, compared to -0.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 62.50% and -66.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 19.80%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $133.64 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $93.94 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $114.84 million and $82.56 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 16.40% for the current quarter and 13.80% for the next.

ARLO Dividends

Arlo Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 21 and February 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Arlo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.17% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 67.76% with a share float percentage of 68.56%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Arlo Technologies Inc. having a total of 206 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 12.12 million shares worth more than $77.66 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 14.37% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 5.64 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $36.12 million and represent 6.68% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 6.64% shares in the company for having 5.59 million shares of worth $38.6 million while later fund manager owns 2.95 million shares of worth $20.35 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 3.50% of company’s outstanding stock.