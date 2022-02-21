Why Acquire Shares Of Hub Group Inc. (HUBG)?

Hub Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) has a beta value of 0.98 and has seen 0.4 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.75B, closed the last trade at $79.62 per share which meant it gained $0.42 on the day or 0.53% during that session. The HUBG stock price is -9.53% off its 52-week high price of $87.21 and 32.0% above the 52-week low of $54.14. The 3-month trading volume is 175.98K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Hub Group Inc. (HUBG) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.10. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 16 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.42.

Hub Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) trade information

Sporting 0.53% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the HUBG stock price touched $79.62 or saw a rise of 1.46%. Year-to-date, Hub Group Inc. shares have moved -5.48%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.42%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Hub Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) have changed 2.74%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $96.27, which means that the shares’ value could jump 17.3% from current levels. The projected low price target is $80.00 while the price target rests at a high of $115.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -44.44% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -0.48% from current levels.

Hub Group Inc. (HUBG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Hub Group Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 18.66% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 15.02%, compared to 14.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 75.30% and 84.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 18.70%.

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.18 billion for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.12 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $952.73 million and $919.55 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 23.50% for the current quarter and 21.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 2.10% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -31.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 9.50%.

HUBG Dividends

Hub Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 02 and February 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Hub Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.23% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 96.54% with a share float percentage of 99.76%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hub Group Inc. having a total of 303 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 6.3 million shares worth more than $432.99 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 18.54% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 3.47 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $238.56 million and represent 10.22% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 6.69% shares in the company for having 2.27 million shares of worth $178.52 million while later fund manager owns 0.9 million shares of worth $62.19 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.66% of company’s outstanding stock.