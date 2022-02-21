Why Acquire Shares Of Core & Main Inc. (CNM)?

Core & Main Inc. (NYSE:CNM) has seen 0.54 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.49B, closed the last trade at $21.47 per share which meant it lost -$0.52 on the day or -2.36% during that session. The CNM stock price is -51.56% off its 52-week high price of $32.54 and 0.09% above the 52-week low of $21.45. The 3-month trading volume is 1.09 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Core & Main Inc. (CNM) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.60. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.21.

Core & Main Inc. (NYSE:CNM) trade information

Sporting -2.36% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the CNM stock price touched $21.47 or saw a rise of 9.29%. Year-to-date, Core & Main Inc. shares have moved -29.24%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.07%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Core & Main Inc. (NYSE:CNM) have changed -13.11%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $32.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 33.43% from current levels. The projected low price target is $25.00 while the price target rests at a high of $40.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -86.31% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -16.44% from current levels.

Core & Main Inc. (CNM) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -20.25% over the past 6 months, compared to 5.70% for the industry.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.11 billion for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.2 billion for the next quarter concluding in Apr 2022.

CNM Dividends

Core & Main Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on December 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Core & Main Inc. (NYSE:CNM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 99.22% with a share float percentage of 99.22%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Core & Main Inc. having a total of 126 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Select Equity Group, Inc. with over 8.2 million shares worth more than $215.02 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Select Equity Group, Inc. held 5.13% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Janus Henderson Group PLC, with the holding of over 5.37 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $140.83 million and represent 3.36% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Janus Henderson Contrarian Fund and Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.55% shares in the company for having 2.48 million shares of worth $64.88 million while later fund manager owns 1.73 million shares of worth $47.29 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.08% of company’s outstanding stock.