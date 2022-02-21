When Will Exterran Corporation. (EXTN) Be Worth Investing In?

Exterran Corporation (NYSE:EXTN) has a beta value of 0.23 and has seen 0.44 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $187.90M, closed the last trade at $5.81 per share which meant it lost -$0.15 on the day or -2.52% during that session. The EXTN stock price is -6.2% off its 52-week high price of $6.17 and 54.04% above the 52-week low of $2.67. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.52 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.55 million shares.

Exterran Corporation (NYSE:EXTN) trade information

Sporting -2.52% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the EXTN stock price touched $5.81 or saw a rise of 5.07%. Year-to-date, Exterran Corporation shares have moved 94.97%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.53%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Exterran Corporation (NYSE:EXTN) have changed 85.62%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.74 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.01.

Exterran Corporation (EXTN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 66.00% over the past 6 months, compared to 27.30% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 4.70%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $197.9 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $182.7 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -43.60% over the past 5 years.

EXTN Dividends

Exterran Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between February 28 and March 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Exterran Corporation (NYSE:EXTN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.75% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 60.20% with a share float percentage of 62.54%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Exterran Corporation having a total of 89 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Chai Trust Co LLC with over 8.16 million shares worth more than $36.22 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Chai Trust Co LLC held 24.49% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with the holding of over 1.87 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.28 million and represent 5.60% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Aegis Value, Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.12% shares in the company for having 0.71 million shares of worth $3.14 million while later fund manager owns 0.5 million shares of worth $2.22 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.50% of company’s outstanding stock.