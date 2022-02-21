When Does M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (MDC) Become A Good Investment?

M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MDC) has a beta value of 1.44 and has seen 0.41 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.09B, closed the last trade at $43.16 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 0.09% during that session. The MDC stock price is -47.96% off its 52-week high price of $63.86 and 0.74% above the 52-week low of $42.84. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.6 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 548.14K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (MDC) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.60. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $2.49.

M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MDC) trade information

Sporting 0.09% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the MDC stock price touched $43.16 or saw a rise of 3.01%. Year-to-date, M.D.C. Holdings Inc. shares have moved -22.69%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.62%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MDC) have changed -12.31%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.61 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.14.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $64.40, which means that the shares’ value could jump 32.98% from current levels. The projected low price target is $50.00 while the price target rests at a high of $77.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -78.41% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -15.85% from current levels.

M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (MDC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that M.D.C. Holdings Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -16.18% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 35.50%, compared to 32.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 22.70% and 30.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 36.80%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.55 billion for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.29 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $1.23 billion and $1.09 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 26.50% for the current quarter and 19.10% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 39.70% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 51.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 12.70%.

MDC Dividends

M.D.C. Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 27 and May 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 2.00 at a share yield of 4.63%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 3.22%.

M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MDC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 32.93% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 73.17% with a share float percentage of 109.11%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with M.D.C. Holdings Inc. having a total of 438 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 12.15 million shares worth more than $678.1 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 17.19% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Cventures, Inc., with the holding of over 8.88 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $495.83 million and represent 12.57% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 5.39% shares in the company for having 3.81 million shares of worth $182.38 million while later fund manager owns 1.6 million shares of worth $74.98 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.27% of company’s outstanding stock.