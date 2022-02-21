What Is So Great About MaxLinear Inc. (MXL)?

MaxLinear Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL) has a beta value of 2.04 and has seen 0.33 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.02B, closed the last trade at $60.83 per share which meant it lost -$0.76 on the day or -1.23% during that session. The MXL stock price is -28.05% off its 52-week high price of $77.89 and 49.91% above the 52-week low of $30.47. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.54 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 611.87K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that MaxLinear Inc. (MXL) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.10. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.84.

MaxLinear Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL) trade information

Sporting -1.23% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the MXL stock price touched $60.83 or saw a rise of 6.42%. Year-to-date, MaxLinear Inc. shares have moved -19.31%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.21%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of MaxLinear Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL) have changed 1.40%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.18 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.8.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $77.60, which means that the shares’ value could jump 21.61% from current levels. The projected low price target is $65.00 while the price target rests at a high of $90.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -47.95% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -6.86% from current levels.

MaxLinear Inc. (MXL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that MaxLinear Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 22.96% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 37.92%, compared to 32.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 115.40% and 34.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 85.80%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $244.74 million for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $241.17 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $194.72 million and $204.63 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 25.70% for the current quarter and 17.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -10.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 139.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30.40%.

MXL Dividends

MaxLinear Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 26 and May 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

MaxLinear Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 86.77% with a share float percentage of 93.91%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with MaxLinear Inc. having a total of 326 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 10.59 million shares worth more than $521.66 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 13.80% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 7.74 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $381.11 million and represent 10.08% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 6.18% shares in the company for having 4.74 million shares of worth $298.7 million while later fund manager owns 2.6 million shares of worth $163.57 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 3.38% of company’s outstanding stock.