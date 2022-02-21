What Are The Chances Of Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (MLM) Being A Good Investment?

Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has a beta value of 0.78 and has seen 0.44 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $24.43B, closed the last trade at $383.67 per share which meant it lost -$1.35 on the day or -0.35% during that session. The MLM stock price is -16.37% off its 52-week high price of $446.46 and 18.57% above the 52-week low of $312.42. The 3-month trading volume is 425.39K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (MLM) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.10. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 21 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $2.92.

Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (NYSE:MLM) trade information

Sporting -0.35% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the MLM stock price touched $383.67 or saw a rise of 2.48%. Year-to-date, Martin Marietta Materials Inc. shares have moved -12.91%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.20%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (NYSE:MLM) have changed -1.99%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $460.16, which means that the shares’ value could jump 16.62% from current levels. The projected low price target is $389.00 while the price target rests at a high of $525.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -36.84% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1.39% from current levels.

Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (MLM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Martin Marietta Materials Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 2.31% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 13.36%, compared to 20.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -0.30% and 9.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 13.30%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.34 billion for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.16 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $1.11 billion and $910.4 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 21.00% for the current quarter and 27.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 21.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 18.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 17.97%.

MLM Dividends

Martin Marietta Materials Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 02 and May 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 2.44 at a share yield of 0.64%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (NYSE:MLM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.61% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.39% with a share float percentage of 94.97%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Martin Marietta Materials Inc. having a total of 957 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 6.71 million shares worth more than $2.29 billion. As of Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.76% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 4.15 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.42 billion and represent 6.65% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.83% shares in the company for having 1.76 million shares of worth $602.29 million while later fund manager owns 1.41 million shares of worth $481.01 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.26% of company’s outstanding stock.