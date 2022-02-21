What Are The Chances Of ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) Being A Good Investment?

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) has a beta value of 1.92 and has seen 0.58 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.01B, closed the last trade at $110.32 per share which meant it lost -$0.89 on the day or -0.80% during that session. The MAN stock price is -13.37% off its 52-week high price of $125.07 and 19.4% above the 52-week low of $88.92. The 3-month trading volume is 385.47K shares.

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) trade information

Sporting -0.80% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the MAN stock price touched $110.32 or saw a rise of 4.52%. Year-to-date, ManpowerGroup Inc. shares have moved 13.35%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.62%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) have changed 6.66%.

ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that ManpowerGroup Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -7.60% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 21.82%, compared to 16.80% for the industry.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.75 billion for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.64 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -40.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -94.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 18.50%.

MAN Dividends

ManpowerGroup Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 18 and April 22 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 2.52 at a share yield of 2.28%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.76% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 98.58% with a share float percentage of 99.33%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ManpowerGroup Inc. having a total of 534 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital World Investors with over 6.64 million shares worth more than $719.33 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Capital World Investors held 12.25% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 5.86 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $634.69 million and represent 10.81% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Income Fund of America Inc and Capital World Growth and Income Fund. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 5.02% shares in the company for having 2.72 million shares of worth $263.16 million while later fund manager owns 1.74 million shares of worth $188.26 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 3.21% of company’s outstanding stock.